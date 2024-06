ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of a 223,000-square-foot shopping center located at 750 Dowd Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Wesley Wilcox and Albert Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan, which carries a 10-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, through a correspondent life insurance company. The borrower was locally based firm Elberon Development Group.