G.S. Wilcox Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Shopping Center

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of Fair Ground Plaza, a 178,532-square-foot shopping center located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The center was 90 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Grocer Acme Markets is the anchor, and other tenants include Staples, Dollar Tree and Advance Auto Parts. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.