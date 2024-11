CLIFTON, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Clifton Plaza, a 95,222-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. The center was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Big Lots is the anchor, and other tenants include Dollar Tree, New Jersey Eyes and Blink Fitness. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.