G.S. Wilcox Arranges $15M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Flex Campus in Northern New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Locally based mortgage banking firm G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $15 million loan for the refinancing of Madison Corporate Campus, a 350,000-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the financing through Ohio National Life Insurance Co. The borrower was not disclosed.