G.S. Wilcox Arranges $18M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center on Long Island

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Retail

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — G.S. Wilcox, an intermediary based in Northern New Jersey, has provided an $18 million loan for the refinancing of a 118,000-square-foot shopping center in the Long Island hamlet of Plainview. The loan was structured with a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan through one of the firm’s correspondent lenders on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

