G.S. Wilcox Arranges $19.1M Loan for Refinancing of Lehigh Valley Warehouses

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA. — New Jersey-based intermediary G.S. Wilcox Co. has arranged a $19.1 million loan for the refinancing of two warehouses in Hazle Township, located in the Lehigh Valley region. The buildings are located within Humboldt Industrial Park and total 220,500 square feet. Wesley Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the seven-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between The Lakhani Family Office and Saxum Real Estate. The direct lender was not disclosed.