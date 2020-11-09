REBusinessOnline

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $21M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW JERSEY — G.S. Wilcox & Co., a locally based mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $21 million loan for the refinancing of a 236,000-square-foot industrial property in Northern New Jersey. Gretchen Wilcox, Albert Raymond and Wesley Wilcox of G.S. Wilcox arranged the 20-year loan through Mutual of Omaha on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The property name and location were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  