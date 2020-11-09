G.S. Wilcox Arranges $21M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

NEW JERSEY — G.S. Wilcox & Co., a locally based mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $21 million loan for the refinancing of a 236,000-square-foot industrial property in Northern New Jersey. Gretchen Wilcox, Albert Raymond and Wesley Wilcox of G.S. Wilcox arranged the 20-year loan through Mutual of Omaha on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The property name and location were also not disclosed.