G.S. Wilcox Arranges $23M Permanent Loan for Industrial Property in Secaucus, New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $23 million permanent loan for an industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Secaucus. The 200,000-square-foot facility, which was fully leased at the time of sale, includes 19 loading docks, one drive-in door and office space. Gretchen Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.