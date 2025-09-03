Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $23M Permanent Loan for Industrial Property in Secaucus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $23 million permanent loan for an industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Secaucus. The 200,000-square-foot facility, which was fully leased at the time of sale, includes 19 loading docks, one drive-in door and office space. Gretchen Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

You may also like

Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers...

M&T Realty Capital Provides $44.8M in Financing for...

Burton, Peaceable Street Capital Close $123M Recapitalization of...

Madison Capital Arranges Equity for $84M Multifamily Development...

Bernard Financial Group Secures $1.5M Refinancing for Michigan...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Connecticut Medical...

WeWork Signs 55,000 SF Office Lease at 245...

Cushman & Wakefield Secures 25,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Norges Bank Investment Management to Acquire 95 Percent...