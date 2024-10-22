G.S. Wilcox Arranges $26.2M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Retail, Healthcare Property

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $5.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 48,268-square-foot retail and healthcare property in the Northern New Jersey community of Hoboken. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to a pharmacy, bank and a primary care provider. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan, which carried a seven-year term with full-term interest-only payments, through an undisclosed life insurance company. The name of the borrower was also not disclosed.