G.S. Wilcox Arranges $26M in Financing for Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WATCHUNG, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged $26 million in financing for the redevelopment of the 420,000-square-foot Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung, located in Northern New Jersey. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan, which features full-term, interest-only payments, through an undisclosed life insurance company. Phase I of the project, which centered on the redevelopment and expansion of a ShopRite grocery store, was completed earlier this year. Phase II will involve transforming the former ShopRite space to welcome Burlington and the relocation of Marshalls. Levin Management Corp. manages and leases Blue Star Shopping Center.

