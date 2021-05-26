G.S. Wilcox Arranges $29.5M in Financing for Warehouse in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — G.S. Wilcox has arranged two loans totaling $29.5 million for the refinancing of a 449,000-square-foot warehouse in South Brunswick, located in Middlesex County. Gretchen Wilcox and Albert Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through Thrivent Financial on behalf of the borrower, a New Jersey-based family office. The loans were both structured with 15-year terms and fixed interest rates.