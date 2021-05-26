REBusinessOnline

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $29.5M in Financing for Warehouse in South Brunswick, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — G.S. Wilcox has arranged two loans totaling $29.5 million for the refinancing of a 449,000-square-foot warehouse in South Brunswick, located in Middlesex County. Gretchen Wilcox and Albert Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through Thrivent Financial on behalf of the borrower, a New Jersey-based family office. The loans were both structured with 15-year terms and fixed interest rates.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews