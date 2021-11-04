G.S. Wilcox Arranges $44M Construction Loan for Lehigh Valley Healthcare Project

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA. — G.S. Wilcox, a commercial mortgage banking firm based in Northern New Jersey, has arranged a $44 million construction loan for a 70,000-square-foot healthcare project in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. The exact location of the single-tenant project was not disclosed. Wesley Wilcox of G.S. Wilcox arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a 23-year term, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.