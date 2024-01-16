G.S. Wilcox Arranges $49M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $49 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling 570,000 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Carlstadt. The buildings were constructed in the 1980s and feature clear heights of 22 feet, several loading docks and proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Gretchen Wilcox and David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year, interest-only loan through an unnamed lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.