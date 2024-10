MADISON, N.J. — Locally based intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $5.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 28,645-square-foot retail property in the Northern New Jersey community of Madison. The property is fully leased to an undisclosed national grocer. Bridget Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan, which carried a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed life insurance company.