G.S. Wilcox Arranges $6.8M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Bridgewater, New Jersey
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $6.8 million loan for the refinancing of Greymark at Bridgewater, a 111,500-square-foot office building in Northern New Jersey. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story property was built in 1985, renovated in 2017 and features a conference facility and onsite food services. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox originated the loan through an undisclosed lender. The borrower was also undisclosed.
