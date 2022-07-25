REBusinessOnline

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $60M Permanent Loan for Multifamily Project in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J. — G.S. Wilcox has arranged a $60 million permanent loan for Print House, a 271-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Print House, which will be the first phase of a larger, 20-acre development along the Hackensack River, will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool with a sundeck, fitness center with a yoga studio, clubroom with TVs and gaming areas, a bar area, private conference room and a dog walk. Gretchen Wilcox, David Fryer and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Russo Development, Hampshire Management and Fourth Edition Inc., which recently launched its leasing campaign. The direct lender was not disclosed.

