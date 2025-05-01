G.S. Wilcox Arranges $68M Permanent Loan for Ora Apartments in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox has arranged a $68 million permanent loan for Ora, a 270-unit, newly completed apartment building in Hackensack. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge and a rooftop clubroom with a wet bar and billiards, as well as fire pits and lounge seating. Gretchen Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company. A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, The Hampshire Cos. and Russo Development, and Riverbank Management LLC owns Ora.