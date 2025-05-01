Thursday, May 1, 2025
Ora is located just steps from the Hackensack Bus Terminal, which is currently undergoing a major renovation, and offers convenient access to Main Street’s restaurants, retail and entertainment options. The property is also proximate to major employment clusters, including Hackensack University Medical Center and Bergen County’s government offices.
G.S. Wilcox Arranges $68M Permanent Loan for Ora Apartments in Hackensack

by Taylor Williams

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox has arranged a $68 million permanent loan for Ora, a 270-unit, newly completed apartment building in Hackensack. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge and a rooftop clubroom with a wet bar and billiards, as well as fire pits and lounge seating. Gretchen Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company. A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, The Hampshire Cos. and Russo Development, and Riverbank Management LLC owns Ora.

