TETERBORO, N.J. — Locally based mortgage banking firm G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged an $8.5 million loan for the refinancing of an 86,150-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. The building was constructed in the 1960s and was leased to 21 tenants at the time of the loan closing. Gretchen Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through Mutual of Omaha on behalf of the borrower, The Hampshire Cos.