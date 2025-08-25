G.S. Wilcox Arranges $85M in Financing for Jersey City Apartment Building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged $85 million in financing for Overlook Flats, a 297-unit apartment building located in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Designed by Michels & Waldron with interiors by Builders Design, the 16-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and quartz countertops. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck with a pool, kitchen, lounge area, picnic areas, bocce ball court and a pet play area. Inside, residents have access to coworking spaces, a children’s playroom, fitness center, golf simulator and a package room. Wesley Wilcox, Al Raymond, and Will Gallagher of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company.