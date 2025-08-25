Monday, August 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Overlook-Flats-Jersey-City
Residents at Overlook Flats, a 297-unit apartment building in Jersey City by local developer Milton Fantin, have proximity to multiple public transportation routes, including PATH service to Lower and Midtown Manhattan, Hoboken and Newark.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $85M in Financing for Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged $85 million in financing for Overlook Flats, a 297-unit apartment building located in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Designed by Michels & Waldron with interiors by Builders Design, the 16-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and quartz countertops. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck with a pool, kitchen, lounge area, picnic areas, bocce ball court and a pet play area. Inside, residents have access to coworking spaces, a children’s playroom, fitness center, golf simulator and a package room. Wesley Wilcox, Al Raymond, and Will Gallagher of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company.

You may also like

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing...

Egg Harbor Cafe to Open at Optima Verdana...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $6.7M Sale of Hartford Apartment...

Five Iron Golf Signs 4,000 SF Office Lease...

Park7 Group Completes 30-Story Student Housing Tower at...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 349-Unit Apartment Community in...

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $33M Loan for Refinancing of...