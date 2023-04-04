Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The 309-unit Sol at Vermella Union represents the final phase of a larger mixed-use development in Union, New Jersey.
G.S. Wilcox Arranges $90M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

UNION, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $90 million permanent loan for Sol at Vermella Union, a 309-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. The property, which is part of the larger Vermella Union mixed-use development, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, children’s play area, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a rooftop terrace. Gretchen Wilcox and David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the seven-year loan through an undisclosed direct lender on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development.

