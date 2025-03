SECAUCUS, N.J. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged $15 million in financing for a 100,000-square-foot industrial property located just outside of New York City in Secaucus. The facility was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to a tenant that provides screen printing and labeling services to the apparel industry. Bridget Wilcox of G.S. Wilcox originated the debt. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.