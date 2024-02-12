Monday, February 12, 2024
G.S. Wilcox & Co. Arranges $7M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

UNION, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $7 million loan for the refinancing of a 38,247-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. The unnamed center is located on a 2.4-acre site along one of the area’s major retail corridors. Wesley Wilcox and David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the five-year loan, which carries a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a correspondent life insurance company lender on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

