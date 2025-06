WILLOW GROVE, PA. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox & Co. has placed an $18.2 million loan for the refinancing of a 123,397-square-foot retail building in Willow Grove, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property address was not disclosed, but the building is a freestanding grocery store that sits on a 12.4-acre site. Wesley Wilcox and Al Raymond of G.S. Wilcox originated the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.