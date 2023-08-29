Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

G2 Automated Technologies Signs 15,109 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northeast Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — G2 Automated Technologies, a manufacturer that serves the healthcare, energy and food processing industries, has signed a 15,109-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Park Forest Business Center in northeast Dallas. Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Tyler Family Real Estate Investments LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dave Peterson of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant. The deal keeps the 200,500-square-foot industrial flex property at full occupancy.

You may also like

Tradition Holdings Breaks Ground on 343,371 SF Industrial...

JLL Arranges Sale of 211,971 SF Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63-Unit Self-Storage...

Foremark Development Nears Completion 28,000 SF Retail Project...

River Pointe Logistics Provides Updates on 800-Acre Lehigh...

PEBB, Falcone Group Sign Three New Restaurants to...

Partnership Purchases 311-Acre Site for Mixed-Use Project in...

BlueCrest Capital Management Signs 21,640 SF Office Lease...

Westcore Acquires 3.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in California