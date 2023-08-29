G2 Automated Technologies Signs 15,109 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — G2 Automated Technologies, a manufacturer that serves the healthcare, energy and food processing industries, has signed a 15,109-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Park Forest Business Center in northeast Dallas. Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Tyler Family Real Estate Investments LLC, in the lease negotiations. Dave Peterson of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant. The deal keeps the 200,500-square-foot industrial flex property at full occupancy.