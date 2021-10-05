Gabe’s to Build $77.5M Distribution Center in Springfield, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO — Gabriel Brothers Inc. (Gabe’s) has unveiled plans to open an 850,000-square-foot distribution center in Springfield, about 45 miles west of Columbus. Located at 1801 Prime Parkway within the PrimeOhioII Industrial Park, the $77.5 million project will be the company’s largest distribution center. Construction at the 114-acre site is set to begin in mid-October. The facility is expected to open in February 2023.

The project will create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over five years. Positions will include material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operation, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers. JLL coordinated site selection, business consulting and project management services on behalf of Gabe’s, which is a discount retailer that offers apparel, footwear and home goods. NorthPoint Development will serve as developer.