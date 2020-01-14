REBusinessOnline

Gables Residential Opens Transit-Oriented Apartment Community in Arlington, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Gables Residential has opened Gables Pointe 14, a 370-unit apartment community in the Fort Myer Heights neighborhood of Arlington. KTGY Architecture + Planning designed the LEED Silver-certified complex, which features Art Deco elements. Located at 1351 N. Rolfe St. near Route 50, the development comprises a six-story mid-rise building and a 12-story high-rise building. The urban-infill development is located on a 2.2-acre, triangular-shaped site that is within walking distance to the Court House and Rosslyn Metro stations. The complex offers studios, one-, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as townhomes. Amenities include a 24-hour work center with a business bar and conference rooms, subterranean parking, fitness center featuring on-demand classes, bike storage and repair station, a resident lounge with free Wi-Fi, theater room, dog wash station and concierge services. Gables Pointe 14 also has a private outdoor courtyard and a rooftop pool and lounge.

