REBusinessOnline

Gables Residential Renews 15,114 SF Office Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Multifamily developer Gables Residential Services Inc. has renewed its 15,114-square-foot office lease at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas. The 300,961-square-foot property recently received upgrades to its lobby and corridors and now features a gym, deli, tenant wine bar, game room and outdoor fire pits. Garrison Efird, Jim Cooksey and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scott Walker, Kim Brooks and Justin Miller of Transwestern represented the landlord, California-based KBS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  