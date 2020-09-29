Gables Residential Renews 15,114 SF Office Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Multifamily developer Gables Residential Services Inc. has renewed its 15,114-square-foot office lease at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas. The 300,961-square-foot property recently received upgrades to its lobby and corridors and now features a gym, deli, tenant wine bar, game room and outdoor fire pits. Garrison Efird, Jim Cooksey and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scott Walker, Kim Brooks and Justin Miller of Transwestern represented the landlord, California-based KBS.