Gaedeke Group Reveals Plans for 414,000 SF Office Tower at Legacy West in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Two Legacy West in Plano is expected to be complete in 2022.

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Gaedeke Group has revealed new plans for Two Legacy West, a 414,000-square-foot, 17-story office tower that will be located at the corner of Leadership Drive and the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano. Designed by Gensler, the building will be situated adjacent to the headquarters campuses of FedEx, Toyota and JPMorgan Chase. Amenities will include a market-style grocery, community park, game lounges and a wellness center with saunas and workout classrooms. In addition, Two Legacy West will feature convenience-oriented amenities such as a digital concierge, complimentary shuttle service to Legacy West and electric car charging stations. A covered walkway will connect the building to its counterpart, the 14-story, 308,000-square-foot One Legacy West. Completion is slated for 2022.

