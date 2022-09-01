GAF Energy to Open 450,000 SF Solar Roofing Manufacturing Plant in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — GAF Energy, a San Jose, Calif.-based provider of solar roofing products, will open a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The facility is expected to add about 260 new jobs to the local economy. According to Hello Georgetown, construction is underway and expected to be complete in summer 2023, with the plant becoming fully operational by the end of that year. The local news outlet also reports that Atlanta-based Portman Industrial is leading the development of the facility in conjunction with design-build firm ARCO/Murray. In announcing the project, GAF executives cited Georgetown’s rapid population growth as a driver of a strong labor pool, as well as the city’s track record on green energy initiatives.