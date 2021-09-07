GAIA Real Estate Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village for $49.5M

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based GAIA Real Estate has acquired a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 71 units in Manhattan’s East Village for $49.5 million. The buildings are located at 50-58 E. Third St. and primarily feature two- and three-bedroom units. The seller was a locally based limited liability company that is affiliated with Anbau Enterprises. The portfolio, which includes about 15 rent-controlled units, was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property traded in an off-market transaction.