REBusinessOnline

GAIA Real Estate Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village for $49.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based GAIA Real Estate has acquired a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 71 units in Manhattan’s East Village for $49.5 million. The buildings are located at 50-58 E. Third St. and primarily feature two- and three-bedroom units. The seller was a locally based limited liability company that is affiliated with Anbau Enterprises. The portfolio, which includes about 15 rent-controlled units, was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property traded in an off-market transaction.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews