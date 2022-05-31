REBusinessOnline

GAIA Real Estate Buys Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio for $34.7M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm GAIA Real Estate has purchased a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 56 units on Manhattan’s Lower East Side for $34.7 million. The residential portfolio, which primarily offers two- and three-bedroom units and was fully occupied at the time of sale, includes five retail spaces. Guthrie Garvin, Jack Norton, Rob Knakal and Jon Hageman of JLL represented the seller, SMA Equities, in the transaction.

