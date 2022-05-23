Gaia Real Estate Sells 1,376-Unit Northwest Houston Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Coventry Square, one of the Houston-area apartment properties recently sold by Gaia Real Estate.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Gaia Real Estate has sold The Copperfield Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties in northwest Houston totaling 1,376 units. Gaia acquired the properties in 2015 and implemented a value-add program. Renovations included upgrades of amenity spaces such as pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, children’s play areas and laundry centers, as well as new flooring, cabinets, appliances and countertops to the interiors of select units. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Gaia has now sold 50 multifamily properties in Sun Belt markets for more than $1.5 billion.