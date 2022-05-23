REBusinessOnline

Gaia Real Estate Sells 1,376-Unit Northwest Houston Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Coventry-Square-Houston

Pictured is Coventry Square, one of the Houston-area apartment properties recently sold by Gaia Real Estate.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Gaia Real Estate has sold The Copperfield Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties in northwest Houston totaling 1,376 units. Gaia acquired the properties in 2015 and implemented a value-add program. Renovations included upgrades of amenity spaces such as pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, children’s play areas and laundry centers, as well as new flooring, cabinets, appliances and countertops to the interiors of select units. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Gaia has now sold 50 multifamily properties in Sun Belt markets for more than $1.5 billion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  