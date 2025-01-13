GAIA REIT Buys 372-Unit Virage on Memorial Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — New York City-based GAIA REIT has purchased Virage on Memorial, a 372-unit apartment community located about three miles west of downtown Houston. Built in 2014, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 697 to 1,658 square feet. Amenities include a central courtyard with a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, dog park and a rooftop resident lounge. Thomas Alleman of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Tip Strickland, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to implement a capital improvement program.