Gaines Real Estate Brokers Sale of 82,000 SF Western Hills Plaza Shopping Center in Fort Worth

Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Gaines Real Estate Co. has brokered the sale of Western Hills Plaza Shopping Center, an 82,000-square-foot retail asset in Fort Worth. American Freight anchors the property, which also houses tenants such as Sonic, Taco Casa, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Ultimate Physique. Andrew Gaines and Hank Gaines of Gaines Real Estate represented the seller, a Dallas-based partnership, and procured the buyer, a California-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.