PRINCETON, N.J. — Galapagos, an international biotechnology company, has signed a 15,000-square-foot lease in Princeton. Galapagos will take space at Princeton Point, an office and life sciences complex located at 600 and 650 College Road E. Todd Elfand and Kevin Carton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the tenant.