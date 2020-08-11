Galaxy, WBDC Acquire Land for $50M Biomanufacturing Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based Galaxy Life Sciences, in partnership with the Worcester Business Development Corp. (WBDC), has acquired land for the development of a $50 million biomanufacturing facility in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The facility will be situated on six acres within The Reactory, a 46-acre life sciences campus that is a redevelopment of a site formerly occupied by Worcester State Hospital. Infrastructure work on the site is expected to begin this fall. Kelleher & Sadowsky represented the development team in its acquisition of the land.
