Galaxy, WBDC Acquire Land for $50M Biomanufacturing Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

Galaxy Life Sciences, based in Webster, Mass., will construct a facility enabling biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies to conduct research, development and manufacturing of clinical and commercial products at The Reactory in Worcester.

WORCESTER, MASS. — Massachusetts-based Galaxy Life Sciences, in partnership with the Worcester Business Development Corp. (WBDC), has acquired land for the development of a $50 million biomanufacturing facility in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The facility will be situated on six acres within The Reactory, a 46-acre life sciences campus that is a redevelopment of a site formerly occupied by Worcester State Hospital. Infrastructure work on the site is expected to begin this fall. Kelleher & Sadowsky represented the development team in its acquisition of the land.

