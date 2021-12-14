REBusinessOnline

Galderma to Relocate U.S. Headquarters to Trammell Crow Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Galderma, a Swiss dermatology company known as the maker of Cetaphil, will relocate its U.S. headquarters to Trammell Crow Center, located at 2001 Ross Ave. in The Dallas Arts District. The lease spans 50,000 square feet across the 16th and 17th floors. About 400 people will work out of the new headquarters space. Galderma plans take occupancy next summer. Trammell Crow Center offers a 9,000-square-foot athletic club, 1.4 acres of outdoor space, a 9,000-square-foot conference center and a convenient market, as well as 200 boutique hotel rooms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  