Galderma to Relocate U.S. Headquarters to Trammell Crow Center in Dallas

DALLAS — Galderma, a Swiss dermatology company known as the maker of Cetaphil, will relocate its U.S. headquarters to Trammell Crow Center, located at 2001 Ross Ave. in The Dallas Arts District. The lease spans 50,000 square feet across the 16th and 17th floors. About 400 people will work out of the new headquarters space. Galderma plans take occupancy next summer. Trammell Crow Center offers a 9,000-square-foot athletic club, 1.4 acres of outdoor space, a 9,000-square-foot conference center and a convenient market, as well as 200 boutique hotel rooms.