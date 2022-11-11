Galerie Living Receives Approval for 500-Unit Seniors Housing Development at Emory University in Atlanta

Galerie Living will develop Corso Druid Hills, a seniors housing community featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The property will be situated on Emory University’s Briarcliff campus in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Locally based Galerie Living has received approval from DeKalb County commissioners for its redevelopment of a portion of Emory University’s Briarcliff campus in Atlanta. Galerie Living will develop and operate a new 500-unit seniors housing community that will be known as Corso Druid Hills. The community will feature independent living options such as cottages and apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts, as well as assisted and memory care living. Emory University entered into the lease agreement with Galerie earlier this year. More details on the project are scheduled to be disclosed in the spring of next year.