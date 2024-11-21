Thursday, November 21, 2024
Following completion of the renovation, tenants at Four Westlake in Houston will have access to a range of meeting spaces that can hold up to 200 people.
Gallant Builders Underway on Renovation of 564,291 SF Office Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — General contractor Gallant Builders is underway on the renovation of Four Westlake, a 564,291-square-foot office building located within the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Energy giant BP formerly occupied the property, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1992 and previously renovated in 2004. The centerpiece of the renovation is the transformation of the lobby. The project team will also upgrade the fitness center and add a new food hall. IA Interior Architects served as the project architect. JLL is providing project management and leasing services. Completion is slated for May 2025. The owner was not disclosed.

