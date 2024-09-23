Galleria Furniture Signs 20,000 SF Retail Lease at Marycrest Shopping Center in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Galleria Furniture has signed a 20,000-square-foot retail lease at Marycrest Shopping Center in Joliet. The 171,000-square-foot strip center, located on Jefferson Street, is home to Provena Health, Joliet Bank & Trust, Rent-A-Center, Golden Corral, Dollar Tree, Sidelines Sports Bar, Posh Salon Suites, Clair Beauty Mart, Popus Gourmet Popcorn and Basinger’s Pharmacy. The property is now 93 percent leased. Chris Irwin and Brad Belden of Colliers represented the owner, RMS. Eli Munoz of Wirtz Real Estate represented Galleria Furniture.