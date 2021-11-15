REBusinessOnline

Galloway Group Purchases 53,268 SF Industrial Property in Fairfax, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Spring Street Business Park

Built in 1988, Spring Street Business Park is fully leased and features three adjacent buildings on a 2.9-acre parcel.

FAIRFAX, VA. — Galloway Group has purchased Spring Street Business Park, a 53,268-square-foot industrial property in Fairfax. Malcolm Shaw and Bill Wrench of Washington, D.C.-based Phillips Realty Capital secured $7.5 million in debt financing from Fairfax-based FVCbank as part of an $11 million capitalization. Multiple equity investors raised the funds, and Audeo Partners provided a major portion of the equity. Next-Realty Mid-Atlantic represented the Galloway Group in the transaction.

Built in 1988, Spring Street Business Park is fully leased and features three adjacent buildings on a 2.9-acre parcel. The properties encompass a mix of industrial uses including warehouse, light industrial and service industrial. The park features 18-foot to 22-foot high ceilings with overhead insulated roll-up garage doors, tempered glass paneled entrance doors, tempered fixed windows and bays spanning approximately 2,180 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  