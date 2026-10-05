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The Greenline will also feature roughly 16,000 square feet of commercial space and will incorporate a central park.
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Galway Cos. Underway on 357-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Monona, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MONONA, WIS. — Galway Cos. is under construction on The Greenline, a 357-unit luxury apartment community with 16,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in Monona, a suburb of Madison. The broader vision for the development includes a central park with a gathering place for farmers’ markets, food trucks, outdoor concerts, movie nights and community events. The city and the Monona Community Development Authority are partnering on the project. The project team includes McGann Construction Inc., Stevens Construction Corp., RG Huston, JLA Architects, Vierbicher and Dave Jones. Financing partners include Old National Bank, Johnson Financial Group and Bank CMG.

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