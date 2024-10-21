Monday, October 21, 2024
The Game Show Challenge is scheduled to open later this year at Lee + White, a 442,562-square-foot mixed-use development located in the West End of Atlanta.
Game Show Challenge to Open 3,889 SF Entertainment Venue at Lee + White in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Entertainment retail concept The Game Show Challenge has signed a 3,889-square-foot lease at Lee + White, an adaptive reuse development located in the West End of Atlanta. Kelly Wilson of Ackerman Retail arranged the lease on behalf of the developers, Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners.

Located in Building 1000, the space will feature two studios with interactive games. The venue is scheduled to open later this year and marks the third location for The Game Show Challenge, which also operates outposts in Columbia and Greenville, S.C.

Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners acquired the Lee + White mixed-use property, which totals 442,562 square feet, in 2019. The latest phase of development includes a food hall, creative office space, retail space and a “Great Lawn” with gathering and event space.

