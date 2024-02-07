Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Game Time to Open 69,105 SF Entertainment Center in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Game Time, a Florida-based entertainment concept that includes bowling, arcade games and dining will open a 69,105-square-foot center in North Houston. The space within the 140,377-square-foot Willowbrook Pavilion shopping center, which is owned by NewQuest Properties, was formerly home to IT’Z Entertainment. The theater portion of that space has since been backfilled by EoS Fitness, which plans to open this summer. Game Time signed the 10-year lease after acquiring the former anchor tenant’s furniture, fixtures and equipment.

