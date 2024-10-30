Gamer Packaging Signs 20,192 SF Office Lease in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Gamer Packaging has signed a 20,192-square-foot office lease at Fifth Street Towers in Minneapolis. The full-service packaging company is moving its headquarters to the entire 19th floor of 100 S. Fifth St., the companion tower to 150 S. Fifth St. Reed Christianson and Trinette Wacker of Transwestern Real Estate Services handle leasing for the 1 million-square-foot office complex, which features amenities such as Sculpt Fitness, Connect Lounge and Sphere Bar + Restaurant. Gamer Packaging is currently designing its new headquarters and expects to take occupancy in the second half of 2026. Tad Jellison, John Lorence and Blake Hastings of CBRE represented Gamer Packaging.