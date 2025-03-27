Thursday, March 27, 2025
Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Gannett Fleming TranSystems Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Gannett Fleming TranSystems has signed a 100,000-square-foot office lease in Mechanicsburg, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia. The architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) consulting firm is consolidating and relocating from nearby Camp Hill to Sterling Place Corporate Center. Jeremy Shyk of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Sterling Place Associates and Waterday Properties, in the lease negotiations. Mark Gola of Gola Corporate Real Estate represented the tenant.

