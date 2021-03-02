Gannett Signs 24,195 SF Office Sublease at 1675 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Mass media publisher Gannett Co. has signed a 24,195-square-foot office sublease at 1675 Broadway in Manhattan. Gregg Rothkin, John Maher, Paul Myers, Mike Wellen, Alex Bennisato and Cara Chayet of CBRE represented the sublandlord in the 10-year deal. Gordon Ogden and Nick Gilman of Byrnam Wood represented Gannett, which plans to take occupancy of the space this month. Rudin Management owns the 800,000-square-foot building.