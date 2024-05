MICKLETON, N.J. — San Francisco-based mortgage banking firm Gantry has arranged a $10.2 million acquisition loan for a 454-unit self-storage facility located at 350 Swedesboro Ave. in the Southern New Jersey community of Mickleton. The facility includes climate-controlled space, drive-up units and vehicle storage spaces. Andy Bratt, Amit Tyagi and Sean Kuang of Gantry arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Moove In Storage. The direct lender was not disclosed.