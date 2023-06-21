Wednesday, June 21, 2023
2855 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley, California, is a six-story, 83,557-square-foot office building.
Gantry Arranges $11.3M Refinancing for Office Tower in Berkeley, California

by Jeff Shaw

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Gantry has secured an $11.3 million permanent loan to refinance a multi-tenant office tower located at 2855 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley. 

The six-story, 83,557-square-foot office building accommodates more than 35 tenants, including professional services, medical offices and small businesses. It was originally constructed in the 1960s. 

Gantry’s Tony Kaufmann and Alex Poulos secured the 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which one of Gantry’s correspondent life company lenders provided. The financing replaces a maturing CMBS loan, providing stability and financial flexibility for the building’s tenant base.

