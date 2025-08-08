Gantry Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Kansas City Multifamily Property

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gantry has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the acquisition of The Life at Highland Village multifamily property in Kansas City’s Lewis Heights neighborhood. The 200-unit garden-style community includes 11 buildings with a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Most units feature recent appliance upgrades and new finishes. Amenities include a grass-covered open space, pool, playground and dog park. Mark Reichter and Alex Frook of Gantry arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. An insurance company lender provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan, which features an upfront interest-only period followed by a 30-year amortization.